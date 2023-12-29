Utah’s Hogle Zoo introduces black-footed cat Gaia as newest resident

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gaia, an 8-month-old black-footed cat, is the newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

Zoo officials say Gaia is “small in size but large in her feisty personality.” She comes to Utah’s Hogle Zoo on a breeding recommendation from the Black-Footed Cat Consortium.

There are only 29 black-footed cats in the consortium, which makes her arrival and possible contribution to the program important, zoo officials said.

“Gaia’s introduction to Ryder, the male black-footed cat, is in the cards, but we’ll let these two feline friends get acquainted when Gaia reaches maturity,” Utah’s Hogle Zoo said on social media Thursday.

Black-footed cats are the smallest species of wild cat in Africa and can be found in the arid eastern parts of Namibia, Central and Southern Botswana and South Africa, the post says.

The cat gets its name for having black or dark brown soles or pads, zoo officials said. Black-footed cats are predominantly nocturnal and their status in the wild is often challenging due to their shyness and preference for nighttime activity.

“As Gaia settles into her new home in the Small Animal Building, you might notice curtains or barriers around her space. We appreciate your help in keeping noise low while she gets acquainted,” the post says.

“Welcome, Gaia!”