Utah’s Hogle Zoo no longer requires guests to wear masks outside

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo no longer requires guests to wear masks outdoors.

“As most of you have heard, the state of Utah passed the ‘Endgame’ bill which is now in effect,” said a Facebook post from the zoo. “That being said starting Friday, face masks will be strongly recommended, but not required for outdoor areas of Utah’s Hogle Zoo.”

The statewide mask mandate was lifted April 10.

The post added: “Now friends: we understand this going to make half of you very happy, and the other half of you unhappy, but there’s no need to debate that here. We have been steady in following state and city guidelines. We want to provide you with as much information as possible, so you can make the decision on what’s best for your family.”

CDC-approved face masks will still be required for everyone ages 3 and up for all indoor areas, rides, and animal encounters including:

Bathrooms

Small Animal Building

Zoofari Express and Conservation Carousel

Tidewater Cove

Giraffe feeds and any other animal encounter

Gift shop and indoor food areas

Guest Services

The post added that the playground and splash pad will be opening as soon as the zoo completes some seasonal repairs.

“The train and carousel are now running full-time for the season; weather dependent,” the post said. “Please remember that reservations are still required and we hope to see you at the zoo soon.”