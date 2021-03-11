Utah’s Hogle Zoo says Nora the polar bear has arrived safely in Oregon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Nora the polar bear has arrived safely at the Oregon Zoo, officials said.

“Polar bear update! We wanted to let all our zoo friends know that Nora arrived at Oregon Zoo safely,” said a Facebook post from Utah’s Hogle Zoo. “We loved and treasured her so much and had many diverse experiences with Nora, including the challenge to help her heal when she broke her leg. We were able to get her the proper treatment to nurse her back to full strength so she can continue being the loveable, silly polar bear she is.”

The zoo also shared a video of Nora during her final week in Utah.

“For those of you who don’t know, Hope and Nora both moved on to their next adventure!” the post said. “Hope was sent to Brookfield Zoo, and Nora back to Oregon Zoo.

“We now have a male polar bear named Nikita who weighs around 1,200 pounds. That’s the size of Hope and Nora combined. He’s currently in quarantine as is customary for new animals in any Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoo, and will debut in a few weeks.”

Nora was born in November 2015 at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio, and came to Hogle Zoo in 2017.