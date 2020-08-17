Utah’s Monday COVID-19 report: 242 new cases, 2 deaths in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 242 new lab-documented cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours.

UDOH said there have now been 364 deaths.

“This is a net increase of one death since yesterday, however, two new deaths are being reported and one prior death is being removed from the totals for further investigation,” the statement said.

Those reported deceased are:

A female, between 65 and 84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

With the 242 new or newly reported positive cases of the virus, Utah’s total case count stands at 46,894.

Tests performed in Utah number 601,795. Of those, 3,268 tests were newly reported in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 354 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.6%

At present, 139 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak number 2,782.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, now number 38,132. It is common for patients to die of COVID-19 more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah