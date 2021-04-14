Utah’s national parks to offer free admission April 17

UTAH, April 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — National parks including the five in Utah will offer free admission Saturday.

The national parks in Utah are Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion.

Saturday marks the first day of National Park Week, said a news release from the National Park Service.

“National parks are America’s best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day,” said the news release. “The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.”

The news release added that the annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students, and disabled citizens. Learn more about the variety of passes offered by the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass series here.

