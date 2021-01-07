Utah’s new unemployment claims increase 7.7% for week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2 over prior week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services on Thursday showed an increase of new unemployment claims for the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2 as compared to the prior week.

“Last week we saw an increase in new unemployment claims as well as in continued claims, both appear to be a direct result of the recently signed Continued Assistance Act extending many of the CARES Act provisions,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“It is likely the next several weeks will show large increases in claims; however, we believe this is largely a result of people who continue to struggle to reconnect back into the workforce reapplying, rather than a large increase in new layoffs.”

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,588 for the week of Dec. 27, 2020, through Jan. 2, 2021, with a total of $9,037,892 in benefits paid. There were 27,292 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Dec. 26, 2020, was 2,421. A total of 2,416 met the same criteria during the previous week, the statement says.

Anyone whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 is urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.