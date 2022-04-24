Utah’s Orrin Hatch, longest-serving senator, dead at 88

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Hatch Foundation on Saturday announced the death of Senator Orrin G. Hatch, who died at 5:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City, surrounded by family.

Hatch also served as the Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, and longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019).

“Senator Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream,” said Matt Sandgren, Executive Director of the Hatch Foundation. “Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator. With the hardships of his upbringing always fresh in his mind, he made it his life’s mission to expand freedom and opportunity for others — and the results speak for themselves.

“From tax and trade to religious liberty and healthcare, few legislators have had a greater impact on American life than Orrin Hatch. He was a profoundly positive influence in the lives of those he served, whether they were the constituents he helped over four decades of casework, the hundreds of interns he sponsored in both Utah and DC, or the robust network of Hatch staffers who carry on his legacy to this day. Senator Hatch touched the hearts of countless individuals, and I know I speak for all of them when I say he will be dearly missed.”

A. Scott Anderson, chairman of the Hatch Foundation, offered the following comments:

“A man of wisdom, kindness, character, and compassion, Orrin G. Hatch was everything a United States Senator should be. He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone. In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle. Today, more than ever, we would do well to follow his example. May we honor Orrin’s memory by living as he lived — committed to our country, to our principles, and to each other.”

Senator Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children. Details regarding funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.