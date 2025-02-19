Utah’s snowpack raises concerns for water managers; report worst totals in southwest region since 1980

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Utah’s snowpack is raising concerns among the state’s water managers.

The Utah Division of Water Resources says while the state’s overall snowpack is now at 93% of normal, two basins in southern Utah are reporting less than 50% of normal “snow water equivalent.”

Extreme drought conditions have reappeared in southwestern Utah for the first time since March 2023, and a report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service says it’s the worst snowpack observed in the region since at least 1980.

“While we still have some time before our snowpack typically peaks in April, most of our basins are likely to experience below-average streamflows this spring runoff, ” according to Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources.

“Our snowpack in southern Utah is at concerning levels and we are seeing increased drought conditions across the state with 77% in moderate to extreme drought conditions,” Hasenyager said. “With low precipitation and an underperforming snowpack, we must continue using water wisely to maintain our quality of life.”

A newly released UDWR news release says Colorado Basin River Forecast Center models show much water supply is anticipated based on soil moisture and snowpack. The majority of water supply forecasts fall below 70% of average. In southern Utah, those forecasts are closer to 30% of average.

“On average, Utah’s reservoir storage is in good condition at 20% above normal levels for this time of year, providing a crucial buffer against below-normal snowpack,” the news release says, and “about 95% of the water supply comes from snowpack.”

The Utah Department of Natural Resources promotes water-saving initiatives through the Agricultural Water Optimization Program for farmers and SlowtheFlow.org for residents.

“These programs aim to educate and incentivize water-saving practices, ensuring Utahns become more drought-resilient and prepare for future conditions.”

Indoor water-saving tips are available on the Slow the Flow website, the UDWR says.