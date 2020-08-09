Utah’s Sunday COVID-19 update: 376 new cases, 1 death in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 and one new coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of positive cases now stands at 44,127. Total deaths are now at 336. The death in the past 24 hours was a man, between 45 and 64, a Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death.

In all, 570,613 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,258 of them tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 411 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.1%

Patients currently hospitalized for the virus number 196. Those hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,620.

Those classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 33,914. COVID-19 patients often die from the virus more than three weeks after infection.