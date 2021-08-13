Utah’s Task Force #3 headed to California’s Dixie Fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sixteen firefighters, five engines, and one support vehicle left West Valley City Friday morning to help fight the Dixie Fire in California.

This is the fifth Utah Emergency Management Assistance Compact mission of the year, said a news release from the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

“Task Force #3 consists of a task force lead officer, 15 other firefighters and fire apparatus from Provo, Lehi, North Tooele, Salt Lake City, and Sandy Fire Departments,” the news release said.

The firefighters staged at the Maverik Center in West Valley City and departed shortly after 7 a.m. following a logistics and safety briefing.

They will deploy for about 16 days; 14 days working plus travel, under EMAC, a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies. California has confirmed and accepted Utah’s EMAC offer, the news release said.

The current Task Force #1, which deployed Aug. 5, is one week into its mission to Montana helping to fight wildfires there. Task Force #2 left Monday, Aug. 9, for the Dixie Fire in northern California.