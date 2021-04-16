Utah’s U.S. senators, representatives decry Salt Lake Tribune’s Rep. Burgess Owens cartoon as ‘repugnant’; seek ‘formal apology’

UTAH, April 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s U.S. Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, and Representatives Chris Stewart, John Curtis and Blake Moore, have released a joint statement asking The Salt Lake Tribune to take down a cartoon that appears to compare Rep. Burgess Owens to a member of the Ku Klux Klan after his reactions during a recent visit to the nation’s southern border.

“The Salt Lake Tribune recently published a repugnant ‘cartoon’ comparing Congressman Burgess Owens, our esteemed colleague and only black member of the Utah delegation, to a member of the Ku Klux Klan,” the statement says.

“This racially charged, perverse political statement is beyond the pale. We ask that The Salt Lake Tribune immediately take down this horrific image, issue a formal apology, and hold themselves to a higher standard.”

Owens posted his own reaction Thursday afternoon on Twitter:

The @sltrib and @Patbagley compare me to the KKK, the radical hate group that terrorized me in my youth, because I am one of many sounding the alarm of the trauma being faced by women and children crossing the border. This is pathetic. #wokeracism pic.twitter.com/Tzcj4lPixL — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) April 15, 2021

Salt Lake Tribune cartoonist Pat Bagley defended his work in a tweet issued at 8:39 p.m., which dared his critics to “bring it on.”