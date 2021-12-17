Utah’s unemployment rate at 2.1% for November

UTAH, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s unemployment rate is at 2.1% for November, officials said Friday.

“Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for November 2021 increased an estimated 3.6% across the past 24 months,” said a tweet from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “November’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.1%, with approximately 34,500 Utahns unemployed.” That compares with a nationwide unemployment rate of 4.2% in November.

“While the supply of available labor keeps shrinking, the Utah economy continues to grow… Our economy cannot grow like this unless it is finding the labor it needs,” said Chief Economist Mark Knold. “So far that challenge is being met.”

The largest private sector gains in the past two years are:

• Trade, transportation and utilities: 21,100 jobs

• Professional and business services: 16,800 jobs

• Construction: 9,400 jobs

• Manufacturing: 8,300 jobs

Additional analysis and tables can be found here.