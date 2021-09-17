Utah’s unemployment rate remains at 2.6% for August

UTAH, Sept. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s unemployment rate remained at 2.6% for August, which is the same as for July, officials said Friday.

The state’s economy added a cumulative 55,700 jobs since August 2019, said a news release from Utah Department of Workforce Services. Utah’s current employment level stands at 1,614,800.

August’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.6%, with approximately 42,600 Utahns unemployed, the news release said. Utah’s July unemployment rate is unchanged at 2.6%. The July national unemployment rate continued to lower, settling at 5.2%.

“Utah’s recent three-month employment surge peaked last month” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “August’s two-year growth rate of 3.8% is down from July’s 4.2%. This moderation parallels a slight national economic slowing. With the Delta variant ramping up, consumer spending has lessened. It is still robust but pulling back a bit. Such a reaction is not unusual given the variant’s unknowns. The economic slowing however, should not develop into an economy breaker.”

Utah’s August private sector employment recorded a two-year expansion of 4.7%. Six of Utah’s 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net two-year job gains, led by professional and business services with 20,200 jobs, trade, transportation and utilities with 16,800 jobs, constructionwith 11,300 jobs, and manufacturing with 8,900 jobs.

Additional analysis and tables can be found here.

County unemployment rates for August will post on or shortly after Sept. 20, here.

September’s employment information will be released at 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.