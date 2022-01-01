Utes and Buckeyes Rose Bowl coverage starts at 3:10 p.m. on ESPN

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 2022 Rose Bowl Parade is in the history books, and Ute fans who have made the pilgrimage to Pasadena or who await ESPN’s live game coverage of the Utah versus Ohio State game have minutes to wait.

Utah’s Utes have never had a higher profile game than playing in the 108th annual Rose Bowl, the college football playoff known as “the granddaddy of them all” because it’s the oldest college football bowl game.

Hours before kickoff, the fun started on Twitter, on the Ute’s page.

“The stage is set,” the Utes posted at 11:50 a.m. MST.

At 12:59, the team followed with a slow-motion video of Ute coach Kyle Whittingham apparently stepping into the frame, suggesting the GOAT (greatest of all time) “has entered the building.”

And an earlier post shows a speeded-up video tour of the field.

To be fair, the Ohio State Buckeyes team is also posting, mostly in still photos so far, on its own Twitter page, which can be viewed here.

No. 7 Ohio State (10-2) will face No. 11 Utah (10-3) at 3:10 p.m. MST on ESPN, which can be viewed live in Utah on cable channel 35 or 668.