Utes unveil new uniform honoring World War II Navy vessel USS Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Utes announced new uniforms for the 2021 season dubbed the USS Salt Lake City uniforms, university officials announced Tuesday.

The name behind the jersey comes from the USS Salt Lake City, a heavy cruiser that operated during World War II.

The jersey will feature the number 25, the original hull number for the ship that fought in more combat engagements than any other ship in the WWII Pacific Fleet.

The nickname “One Ship Fleet” will be featured on the back neckline of the jersey.

The base color is a dark gray with dazzle-camo accents, a resemblance of the patterns on the original ship.

Each uniform will feature a single battle star on the right shoulder. With 11 players on the field at a time, the Utes will signify the 11 different battle stars earned by the USS Salt Lake City during WWII, according to a university produced video.

One of the battles is depicted in detail on the helmet, which was hand-painted.

Utah will introduce the new uniforms on Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 20 against the Oregon Ducks.