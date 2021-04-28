UVU baseball coach announces resignation after 18 years

OREM, Utah, April 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Valley University head baseball coach Eric Madsen has announced his resignation effective immediately after 18 years with the team, officials said Tuesday.

Associate head coach David Carter will take over as the team’s interim head coach, said a news release from UVU.

UVU’s longest tenured baseball coach at the NCAA Division I level, Madsen will step down after amassing over 300 career victories and leading the Wolverines to the program’s inaugural NCAA Regional appearance in 2016. Madsen spent 18 years in Orem, the last 13 as the head coach after five years as an assistant.

“Coach Eric Madsen experienced great success leading our program,” UVU Director of Athletics Dr. Jared Sumsion said. “We are proud of the many accomplishments his teams achieved on the diamond, and for his 18 years of dedicated service to the UVU baseball program. Some of my fondest memories at UVU are tied to the 32-game win streak in 2012, winning the WAC baseball tournament, and playing in Baton Rouge at the NCAA Regional in 2016. Many of our department’s most notable achievements have come under his leadership.”

Madsen added: “I will forever cherish my time at Utah Valley and for having the opportunity to coach so many wonderful young men over the years. I feel so fortunate to have coached so many talented student athletes and for working with Joldy Watts and many other great assistant coaches over the years. I wish them all the best in the future.”

A three-time conference coach of the year, Madsen will leave UVU with a 309-363 career record and a 170-114 clip in conference games (.599 winning percentage) during his 13 seasons at the helm of Utah Valley baseball. Madsen also led his Wolverines to seven conference championships — three Great West Conference regular season titles, three GWC Tournament championships, and the WAC Tournament championship in 2016 to earn the program’s inaugural bid to an NCAA Regional that season.

Prior to becoming the program’s head coach in 2008-09, Madsen spent five years as UVU’s assistant under former Utah Valley head coach Steve Gardner. Before coming to Orem, Madsen spent seven seasons as the head coach at the College of Eastern Utah — now Utah State Eastern — from 1996-2003.