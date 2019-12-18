Van plummets from 2nd level of parking structure in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in fair condition after his van plummeted from the second level of a parking structure in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Adam Archuleta told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of 500 East between 100 South and South Temple at approximately 1 p.m.

The man, who is between 45 and 55, drove through a chain link fence that was on the second level of the parking structure and plummeted into an alley below. The alley is between the parking structure that the man drove from and another parking structure, Archuleta said.

The van landed vertically and the man was trapped inside, Archuleta said. He was extricated by fire crews and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, Archuleta said, and additional information is likely to be released later Wednesday.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.