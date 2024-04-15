Vehicle collides with UTA bus in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, April 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority reports there was a collision between a bus and a private vehicle Monday morning.

It happened in the area of 3619 S. 900 East, an initial UTA statement says, and no serious injuries have been reported.

“Preliminary accounts indicate the private vehicle struck the back of the bus,” the statement says.

“No passengers on board the bus or in the vehicle of the car have been reported to have sustained injuries requiring medical care, no one has been transported to a hospital.

“The bus operator may have suffered a relatively minor injury,” but more information is expected. “The bus will be removed from the route shortly.”