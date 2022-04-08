Vehicle crashes, rolls 100 ft. off North Ogden Canyon Road, 2 transported to hospital

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene of a crash late Thursday night on the North Ogden Divide.

The crash, at 1500 E. North Ogden Canyon Road, occurred at about 9:30 p.m. The road was closed to make way for heavy rescue crews to bring the injured up from the hillside.

Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Horton told Gephardt Daily the vehicle had crashed into the side of the mountain and then rolled down about 100 feet.

The vehicle’s occupants, a man and a woman, ages 20 and 19, had to be extricated. One, in critical condition, was transported to the hospital by helicopter. The other was transported in stable condition by ambulance. Horton did not indicate which of the two was critically injured.

Witnesses told officials the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, Horton said. The crash is still under investigation, and it has not yet been determined if any other factors were involved.

In addition to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, North View and Weber fire departments responded to the scene.

