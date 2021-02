SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire Monday night has shut down three lanes of northbound Interstate 15 at 2100 South, according to information from Utah Department of Transportation.

A truck hauling detergent and fabric softener was reported burning at milepost 305 at about 10 p.m.

It is expected that the area will be cleared by midnight.

For more information and updates, visit udottraffic.gov.