Vehicle fire on I-15 sparks wildfire in Juab County

MONA, Utah, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 15 in Juab County on Tuesday evening sparked a wildfire that has burned at least 15 acres, state fire officials said.

The Dutson Fire was first reported about 6 p.m. on the west side of I-15 at mile maker 233 in Mona, according to the state wildfire website, utahfireinfo.gov.

“The fire was caused from a vehicle fire that spread to the wildland,” state fire officials tweeted. “Structures are threatened.”

A follow-up tweet at 7:35 p.m. said firefighters had stopped the fire’s progress and were working to contain the blaze. Crews were expected to remain at the scene Tuesday evening to “continue mop-up efforts,” fire officials said.

One lane of southbound I-15 in the area is closed while crews battle the blaze.

