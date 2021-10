CLEARFIELD, Utah, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire on northbound Interstate 15 in Clearfield is causing delays to drivers Monday night.

The fire is at mile post 334 near Center Street in Clearfield, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation at 10:15 p.m.

The right shoulder is closed, the tweet said, and delays are likely.

The incident will likely be cleared by approximately 11:15 p.m., officials said.