Vehicle fleeing police crashes into Kaysville residence

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A police pursuit in Kaysville ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a residence.

Events began just after 4 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a suspicious complaint in the area of 680 N. Main St., the Kaysville Police Department said in a news release. “When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle with no license plates or headlights on leaving the area.

“Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, however the occupants did not stop. The vehicle evaded from police and a pursuit occurred.”

The vehicle, later found to be stolen, crashed into a house near 1150 South 500 East, police said. Two male patients were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

“The occupants of the home were unharmed and there was minor damage to the house.”

This case is active and still under investigation.