Vehicle rolls, crashes at West Valley City gas station

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was cited for running a red light, and that was one of the better things that happened to him in the Friday afternoon incident.

The best thing is that he was uninjured when his car crashed into a Chevron gas station sign and apparently hit but did not seriously disturb a huge propane tank that was next to it, said Lt. Levi Lloyd, with the West Valley City Police Department.

The adult male driver was the vehicle’s only occupant, and he was wearing his seat belt, Lloyd said.

The car ended up trunk over headlamps at the Chevron station, at 7198 W. 3500 South, just after 4:30 p.m.

The driver was not identified, and Lt. Lloyd said impairment was not a factor in the accident.