Vehicle rolls into creek at China Wall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Jan. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are being warned to expect delays going up Little Cottonwood Canyon after a vehicle rolled into the creek Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the China Wall area of SR-210 near mile post 9, said a tweet from UDOT Conttonwood Canyons at 3:30 p.m.

“The two lanes of uphill traffic are flowing normally at this time but do expect moderate delays when the tow truck arrives,” the tweet said.

It’s not clear at this early stage if anyone has been injured.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.