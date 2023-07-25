Vehicle runs through fence, strikes house in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah, July 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders from multiple agencies responded to a Hooper neighborhood Monday evening after a vehicle crashed through a fence, then struck a residence.

“Weber Fire District, Roy City Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff‘s, and Roy City Police Department responded to a traffic accident in Hooper, Weber County,” a statement from Weber Fire District says.

“Upon arrival, emergency crews found a vehicle had crashed through a fence, colliding with a house. Thankfully, the occupants of the house were unharmed. One person from the vehicle was checked at the scene and released, while another was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident, the social media post added.

“They are also assessing the structural integrity of the house as a precautionary measure.

“Let’s all remember to prioritize safety on the roads and drive responsibly.”