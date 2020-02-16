Venue change announced for Pete Buttigieg’s Utah visit, campaign sites ‘overwhelming interest’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A venue change has been announced for Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Salt Lake City visit Monday due to “overwhelming interest,” according to the campaign’s event page.

Buttigieg’s website said: “Meet Pete Buttigieg in Salt Lake City for a town hall on Monday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP for details. See you there!”

The venue was first announced as The Complex, near the Gateway, but that has now been changed to The Union Event Center at 235 N. 500 West.

Buttigieg took second place in the New Hampshire Primary, with 72,457 votes, or 24.4%. Bernie Sanders took first place with 76,324 votes, or 25.7%. That gave each nine delegates.

In Iowa, Buttigieg received 26.2% of the vote and 13 delegates, with Sanders in second place with 26.1% and 12 delegates.

