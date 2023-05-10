Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed

May 9 (UPI) — The verdict in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell — the Idaho mother accused of killing her two children — will be live-streamed, a judge ruled Tuesday after both the state and defense rested their cases.

Judge Steven Boyce, who had banned cameras in the courtroom during the trial, ruled that the court would broadcast the verdict after receiving multiple requests from media outlets.

Prosecutors rested the state’s case against Vallow Daybell, who, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, was indicted by an Idaho grand jury in the deaths of Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, children from earlier relationships.

The children were last seen together in 2019 at Yellowstone National Park. They were reported missing in September of 2019 by relatives who had not heard from them for months. The Rexburg Police Department, FBI and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office found the children’s remains at Daybell’s property in June 2020.

Lori Vallow Daybell and son JJ Vallow are shown left and JJ Vallow Tylee Ryan and their uncle Alex Cox are shown at right in these photos taken at Yellowstone National Park and shared on Thursday March 5 2020 by the FBI Rexburg office

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday after the defense, which presented no evidence and called no witnesses, rested its case Tuesday.

Both Vallow Daybell and her husband, who is being tried separately and could face the death penalty, were members of The Church of Latter-day Saints despite errant religious beliefs. Chad Daybell is the author of more than a dozen apocalyptic-themed novels, which have been called religiously extreme by former co-workers.

During the trial, former friends testified that Vallow Daybell said some people, including her children, were “zombies” who were possessed by evil spirits.

On Monday, FBI Special Agent Doug Hart testified about numerous texts between Vallow Daybell and her husband about “a plan to take the children.”

Vallow Daybell, who pleaded not guilty to all charges and will not face the death penalty, could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.