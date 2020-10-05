Vernal man arrested after alleged assault of 2 deputies

VERNAL, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Vernal man was arrested early Saturday morning after the alleged assault of two deputies.

At approximately 1 a.m., a Uintah County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle that appeared to have run off the roadway on State Route 121 west of Vernal, said a news release.

“When the deputy approached the vehicle, he made contact with a male, identified as 53-year-old Kelly Collier, outside of the vehicle,” the news release said. “Collier, who appeared intoxicated, was immediately belligerent and uncooperative with the deputy and at one point swung at him and pushed the deputy.”

When another deputy arrived to assist to take Collier into custody, he allegedly resisted and fought with deputies, grabbing one by the throat and attempting to take his Taser and striking the other deputy in the face.

Collier was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Uintah County Jail for investigation into DUI, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, and multiple other offenses.

Both deputies received minor injuries as a result of the incident.