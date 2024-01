VERNAL, Utah, Jan. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 42-year-old man was found deceased by firefighters from the Vernal City Fire Department.

The department was dispatched to the residential fire on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, active fire activity was discovered inside the residence,” a statement from Vernal Police says.

“During fire suppression efforts, a deceased adult male was located inside the residence. Investigation at the scene identified the male as 42-year-old Vernal resident Mark Ryan Bingham.”