Vernal PD warns of credit card skimmer found on gas pump

VERNAL, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Vernal police are warning residents that a credit card skimmer was found on a gas pump Wednesday.

“The Vernal City Police Department was made aware that a suspected credit card skimmer had been found on a gas pump located at 350 North Vernal Ave.,” said a Facebook post from the police department. “Officers responded to the scene and collected the suspected skimming device, and the case remains under investigation.”

The gas station at that location is a Pilot.

If you have used these pumps recently and are concerned that your information has been compromised, the police department is urging you to notify your financial institution so that they can monitor accounts for fraudulent activity.