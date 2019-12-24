Vernal police ask for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

VERNAL, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Vernal police are investigating several burglaries that occurred during the past week, and they are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the above photo, or who has any information that could help the police, is asked to call the Vernal Police Department at 425-789-5835 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.

Police departments throughout Utah are reminding everyone to keep vehicles locked and remove any valuable items from your vehicle. Many areas are experiencing an increase in burglaries, and in most cases, the vehicle was not locked.