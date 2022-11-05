Vernal police issue missing person alert

VERNAL, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Vernal police are asking the public to join in the search for a missing man.

“The Vernal Police Department is asking the community’s help in locating John Collin Catalan,” the department posted at 6:15 p.m. Friday night on social media alert.

“John is 36 years old, 6’01”, 275 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray/white plaid shorts, grey t-shirt and a black and blue backpack, in the area of 650 West 100 South in Vernal around 11 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

“If you have any information that may help us in locating and ensuring the welfare of John please contact the Uintah Basin Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.”