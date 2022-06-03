Vernal police say possible runaway 17-year-old girl may be in Salt Lake area

VERNAL, Utah, June 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old Vernal girl who may have run away.

Sadie Hiner was last seen by family members in the Vernal area in the early morning hours of May 27, the Vernal Police Department announced Thursday on its Facebook page. Police say the teen may have been transported to the Salt Lake area, but family members do not know where or with whom she’s staying.

Police are asking anyone who comes into contact with Sadie or has information about her whereabouts to call the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835.

“We would like to see Sadie returned to a safe and known location to ensure her well-being,” the Facebook post states.