Victim allegedly beaten with bat, rock after yelling at men for reckless driving in Kearns

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kearns man was allegedly beaten with a bat with bottle caps, screws and nails attached, as well as a rock, after he yelled at two men for driving recklessly in his neighborhood Saturday night.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Zachary Gage Prescott, 19, and Tristan Baily Prescott, 21, are both facing charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault in Kearns, the statement said. Upon their arrival, they located a man with two lacerations to the top of his head. One laceration was toward the front of his head, the other was towards the back of his head, the statement said.

“Officers were provided with information that the victim had been assaulted by two males, and a description was given,” the statement said. “Both were between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. One was slightly heavy than the other with short red hair. The other was described as slender with a scruffy beard and long blond hair.”

Officers were able to locate a man matching one of the descriptions at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School in Kearns. He was identified as Tristan Prescott.

“Tristan was extremely intoxicated and argumentative with officers,” the statement said. “He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office. The male matching the other description was located at 5737 S. Sunkist Drive in Kearns and was identified as Zachary Prescott. He was also extremely intoxicated.”

Both men had injuries consistent with being involved in an altercation; Zachary Prescott had multiple abrasions and scrapes on his body and his jeans were torn at the knee. Tristan Prescott was found to have several cuts on his hands and forearms.

“An interview was conducted with the the victim who informed detectives he observed a vehicle driving recklessly through his neighborhood and screeching its tires on the road,” the statement said. “He said he walked out and yelled at the vehicle while it passed his residence, at which point he said Zachary threw a bottle of alcohol at him. He said that, several minutes later, the two males arrived at his residence and a fight ensued between the three of them.”

The victim stated the male identified as Tristan Prescott was found to be holding a small bat, with bottle caps, screws and nails attached to the head of the weapon. Witnesses on scene stated the victim was struck in the head by the bat.

“Detectives were informed during the altercation, the victim was able to hold Tristan to the ground momentarily when Zachary then picked up a rock and struck the victim in the head as well,” the statement said. “They both were seen fleeing the scene until patrol was able to locate them a short time later and transport them to the sheriff’s office for interviews. When detectives attempted to conduct an interview with both Tristan and Zachary, they denied being involved in an assault and refused to answer questions.”

It’s not clear if the two suspects are related to each other.

The two were transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where they are being held without bail.