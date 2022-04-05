Victim critically injured, driver in custody after incident at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A criminal investigation is underway after a person was struck and critically injured inside a parking garage at Salt Lake City International Airport Monday afternoon.

A driver was taken into custody in the case, and is being questioned by the SLCPD.

The accident took place at about 2:40 p.m. Monday inside the parking structure, SLCPD spokesman Brent Weisberg told reporters at the scene.

It was not immediately known if the person struck was in a vehicle or was a pedestrian, he said. It also was not clear if the victim and suspect had been in different vehicles or were together.

The injured party and the driver of the vehicle were located by police not in the parking garage, but near a parking toll collection booth at the airport, Weisberg said. Paramedics responded, and life-saving efforts were made to help the patient.

The suspect in the case was cooperating with officers, Weisberg said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the incident as details are available.