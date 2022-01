MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was was critically injured in an apartment fire Thursday in Murray.

Firefighters were called to the scene, a building at 738 E. Three Fountains Circle, at about 5:45 a.m. Crews saw smoke and flames on arrival.

A victim was rescued from the unit, and was given CPR before being transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

