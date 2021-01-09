Victim dies after possible gang-related shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man shot and critically injured early Saturday has died, Salt Lake City police have confirmed.

Police were first called to a home at 1172 W. California Ave. about 1:55 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, Salt Lake City Police Lt. C. Valencia told Gephardt Daily at the scene. Valencia also said the victim had known gang ties.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released pending family notification, died at the hospital, Sgt. Keith Horrocks confirmed later Saturday morning to Gephardt Daily.

Horrocks also said confirmation of the victim’s alleged gang ties is still pending.

Neighbors say there was a party at the time of the shooting and several people were gathered in the driveway when the shot rang out. Several people fled the scene after the shooting, leaving in two cars, one light silver and one white, Horrocks said.

“We are investigating this as a homicide,” he said. “Detectives are checking with neighbors and local businesses to see if they have any cameras that picked up the shooting or potential suspects that left the scene.

“I think it’s important to note as well that last week we put out our crime reduction plan, and this is one of those cases that may very well fall into the category,” of targeted crimes committed by a small percentage of repeat offenders, Horrocks said.

“We may see this as being one of those first cases. We may be able to talk it to the federal level if it qualifies.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this story as details becomes available.