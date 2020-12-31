Victim identified after fatal collision in Ogden; fundraising account established burial

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Box Elder County woman killed in a collision as she sat in her car at an Ogden stoplight Sunday has been identified as 39-year-old Emily Anderson.

Anderson was in her eastbound car, a Mitsubishi Lancer, at 12th Street and Washington Boulevard when a Hyundai Santa Fe approached from behind at a high rate of speed, striking Anderson’s Lancer and sideswiping a Dodge truck. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Automile homicide charges are being reviewed for Hyundai driver Bryce Owens, 29, who was booked into the Weber County Jail on an existing warrant.

A GoFundMe account that says it was established to help pay for Anderson’s burial has been posted by Stacey Beck, who says she is the victim’s sister-in-law. The account also says it quotes one of Anderson’s young adult children, Liz. It says:

“Emily is a victim of such a horrible negligent accident that happened in Ogden Utah last night. An impaired driver with an outstanding warrant took her from her children, granddaughter and the rest of her family. Emily was my sister-in-law and I’m creating this to help with funeral arrangements.

“From Emily’s daughter Liz …

“The words I’m trying to compose in my head seem impossible. I want to think that it’s not true and that it was all just a bad dream. My best friend, the one person that believed in me more then I did myself, was taken from this world way too early. A mother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and grandmother… my mother Emily was involved in a car accident and it was fatal.

“I’ve been on here so many times before not ever knowing I would have to write something like this so soon. Knowing she won’t be able to see her granddaughter grow up … to even see me grow up … ￼she was goofy, kind, hard headed, smart even though she didn’t think so, and most of all loved. She had helped my out so many times in life and would pick me up every time I would fall … any time I needed to vent she would be there for me to do so … and the realization of not having her here to do that anymore … or to ask what to do when I’m not able to think … my heart is missing a big piece.

“RIP Emily Jo Knutson, Mom … Mommy … I miss and love you so so so much … and know your granddaughter Aria will always be reminded of the kind and loving grandmother she had ….”

To view the GoFundMe account, click here.