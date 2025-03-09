Victim identified after fatal Summit County avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County man killed in an avalanche Friday has been identified.

The victim was 51-year-old Micheal Janulaitis, from Marion, the Utah Avalanche Center announced.

“Micheal was caught, carried and killed in an avalanche while skiing a steep, northeast facing run in Hoyt Bowl,” the statement says.

“Micheal was a friend of Utah Avy and we feel privileged for the time we got to spend together.

“This is a tremendous loss for our backgrountry family and we will miss him deeply.”

Image from Utah Avalanche Center

Utah Avalanche Center thanked the agencies and groups that assisted, including the Utah Department of Public Safety, Park City Mountain Resort and Canyons Village Snow and Safety and Ski Patrol teams, “along with Wasatch Background Rescue for the hard work recovering Micheal and returning him to his family.”