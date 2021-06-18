Victim in ‘extremely critical’ condition after being rear-ended, thrown from motorcycle by car in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcycle rider has been transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition after he was rear-ended by a passenger car Thursday evening in Taylorsville.

The accident happened at about 4660 S. Redwood. Unified Police officials first tweeted about it at 5:36 p.m.

The rider, a 34-year-old man, was thrown from his vehicle, Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“It send the rider airborne,” she said of the collision between the Subaru and motorcyclist. “He was not wearing a helmet. He suffered serious head injuries, and was taken to IMC in extremely critical condition.”

The Subaru driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Impairment is not to believed to have been a contributing factor to the accident, Cutler said.

Southbound Redwood Road will be closed between 4200 South and 4700 South for several hours while officers investigate and document the scene, a 6:10 p.m. UPD tweet said. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.