Victim in stable condition after shooting behind men’s club in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot Friday evening in the parking lot behind a men’s club in South Salt Lake.

The call was reportedly dispatched at 10:15 p.m. South Salt Lake police responded to the scene, behind Exotic Kitty Gentlemen’s Club at 3055 S. State St.

“The individual shot is in serious condition, but is stable,” Danielle Croyle, South Salt Lake Police spokeswoman, told Gephardt Daily.

Croyle added that no arrests have been made, but the shooting is believed to be “an isolated, specific incident, no outstanding threat to the community.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are confirmed.