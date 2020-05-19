Victim of Kaysville car crash identified

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed Sunday in a single-car accident, which sent five people to the hospital, two by medical helicopter.

One of those transported, 27-year-old Hayden Hansen, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The car was westbound in the 700 block of Crestwood Road, Kaysville, just before 6 p.m. when it rolled off the roadway and through a metal fence, a Kaysville Police official said.

Hansen is survived by his wife and two children, says a FoFundMe page that indicates it was set up on the family’s behalf.

“Hayden passed away in a tragic car accident on May 17th, 2020. He was traveling home with some friends when the car flipped, rolled several times, and ejected Hayden from the car,” the page says.

“Hayden leaves behind a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. He was a loving father, son, and friend.

“As Hayden and the family grieve, we are hoping to raise funds to help cover medical and celebration of life costs as well as funds for his children and family moving forward.

“Regardless of whether or not you are able to help financially, if you know Hayden, we are gathering stories about him to pass on to his two beautiful children so they can better know their father as they grow up.”

The page provides a link for those who knew Hansen to sign in and record messages.

“Our hearts go out to the others in the vehicle and their families as we hope they recover fully,” the statement says.

“Thank you to all those who responded immediately to the crash scene and were there to comfort and care for those injured in this accident. We love you Hayden and know you will be watching over us.”