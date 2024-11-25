Victim of Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash seriously injured by suspected DUI driver

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at about midnight Sunday morning, and arrested the driver, who showed signs of intoxication, court documents say.

The incident happened at 945 W. 800 South, say arrest documents filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Officers found the 41-year-old driver at the scene, standing outside his vehicle, his affidavit says.

“Officers at the hospital found that the pedestrian has a broken pelvis and will undergo immediate surgery.”

Officers at the scene interviewed the driver, who “stated that he was driving his vehicle and did not see the pedestrian crossing the roadway at this location. (He) had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath as he spoke, red glassy eyes, slurred and mumbled speech, swayed as he stood and stumbled when walking.”

The man admitted “he had consumed alcoholic beverages earlier in the evening,” court documents say. “During the tests, (he) showed multiple clues of impairment on each of the three tests.”

A breath test returned positive for alcohol, the statement says. He “was arrested for DUI and later submitted to a chemical breath test at the police station, which indicated a BrAC of 0.303.”

The man has a prior DUI conviction in 2017, the affidavit says. It also noted that the registration for his current vehicle expired in June of this year.

The driver was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he remained as of Sunday evening.