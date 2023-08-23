Victim seriously wounded in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting on the city’s northwest side.

According to a press release from the SLCPD PR Unit, one person had “serious but non life threatening injuries” in the shooting near 984 N. Poinsettia Drive, first reported to 911 dispatchers about 9:25 p.m.

“Officers are searching for the suspect. And speaking with witnesses. There is no threat to the community,” the SLCPD PR Unit statement said.

“Officers believe there was a fight between the suspect and the victim prior to the shooting.”

According to police radio traffic, an early call to emergency dispatchers indicated as many five gunshots had been fired. Another caller then reported a friend had been shot in the leg.

SLCPD has yet to verify these early accounts.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.