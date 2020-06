OGDEN, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden Police are at the scene of stabbing that occurred late Monday night in the area of 20th Street and Adams Avenue.

Officers are still in the process of determining exactly what happened at about 11:45 p.m. when a “disturbance” was reported to dispatchers.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.