Video: Bodycam footage shows Idaho deputy’s retreat after aggressive turkeys fail to comply with ‘shoo’ orders

KUNA, Idaho, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Ada County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video of two suspects ignoring a deputy’s order to move along, then advancing on the officer as he backs away, toward the safety of his car.

A third suspect looked on, but did not display the same level of aggression.

The body camera footage, released Tuesday, shows the deputy confronting three foul-mannered fowl as they block a rural roadway. Two tom turkeys made their move on the baton-tapping officer as a hen looked on.

“It’s not uncommon for our deputies to encounter folks during a traffic stop who might not be thrilled to see them,” says a playful post by the Ada County Sheriff Office. “That’s just a reality of law enforcement — and totally understandable. By the end, these things usually work themselves out.

“Sometimes, however, they run up against hard-cases who just aren’t interested in listening, or talking, or anything, really. Last Sunday was one of those days for Dep. Bryce Bienz.”

Bienz had just finished up giving a driver a warning on Eagle Road in Kuna — about 19 miles southwest of Boise — and he was back in his patrol Tahoe, the post says, “when the turkeys decided they didn’t like what was going on — and were going to let Bienz know about it.

“First they went to the car Bienz had pulled over. That person carefully pulled out but the turkeys remained on the road. Bienz decided to shoo them away so they didn’t cause a crash — and they really didn’t like that.”

What transpired next is shown on the video below: