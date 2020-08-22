Video: Budweiser wants to be named ‘official’ beer of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Budweiser thinks Utah needs an “official” state beer.

The state of Utah has a lot of official stuff, after all.

We have an official state flower — the Sego Lily, whose bulbs provided a last-ditch food source for starving pioneers as they staggered into the Salt Lake Valley in 1847.

We have an official state bird — the California Seagull, credited for saving pioneers by devouring legions of crop-hungry crickets in 1848 and ’49.

Coal, the unofficial source of energy for the American industrial revolution, is Utah’s official state rock.

Utah even has an official state weapon — the Browning model 1911 .45 caliber pistol which was designed and manufactured in Utah and carried by the U.S. military for decades.

Budweiser now thinks it’s time Utah had an “official” state beer. The company points to its prowess in responding to the change in Utah law allowing beer with 5% alcohol-by-content to be sold in regular stores. It were among the first brewers to provide state retailer with the new ABC level brew.

Budweiser says it will go so far as to print Utah landmarks on its labeling should it get “official” nod.

An online ad running on social media makes a tongue-and-cheek case for the decision. Take a look for yourself.