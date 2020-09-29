VIDEO: Bull elk takes a tumble while chasing cow elk

When 2020 drops you on your face, make like this elk during the rut & get back up. This big guy was so focused on chasing a cow elk, he didn’t notice Biologist Brian Maxfield in his truck nearby, or the fence. The bull continued chasing the cow, acting like nothing happened. 😀 pic.twitter.com/xQdT32SQ5W — UtahDWR (@UtahDWR) September 28, 2020

UTAH, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared a video Monday of a bull elk taking a tumble while chasing the ladies.

“When 2020 drops you on your face, make like this elk during the rut and get back up,” said a tweet from the Utah DWR. “This big guy was so focused on chasing a cow elk, he didn’t notice Biologist Brian Maxfield in his truck nearby, or the fence. The bull continued chasing the cow, acting like nothing happened.”

The bull elk wasn’t hurt when he tripped, officials said.