Video: Crews fight semi truck fire on I-80 east of Utah border

UINTA COUNTY, Wyoming, Nov. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Uinta County Fire crews put out a semi truck fire Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Wyoming, nine miles east of the Utah border.

“Our firefighters took a break from cooking their turkeys this morning to put out a fire on I-80 at milepost 9,” says a 9:22 a.m. Facebook post from Uinta County Fire.

“I-80 eastbound was closed for a short time while crews extinguished the fire. May everyone have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving. Be careful cooking those birds!”